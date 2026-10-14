Hildaland, Scottish/old time duo at Arcata Playhouse
Hildaland, Scottish/old time duo at Arcata Playhouse
A contemporary collage of Scottish and American traditional music, Hildaland is a duo that approaches geographic borders as markers of exploration rather than boundaries to be wary of. Fiddle player Louise Bichan, originally from Orkney, Scotland, and mandolinist Ethan Setiawan, originally from Goshen, Indiana, have taken their duo from traditional Scottish roots through to progressive bluegrass and jazz, with music inspired largely by places and the journeys between them, both physical and musical.
hildaland.com
Arcata Playhouse
20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Playhouse Arts
7078221575
info@playhousearts.org
Artist Group Info
Hildaland
hildaland@sassafrashillproductions.com