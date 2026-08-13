Heaven Zest Album Release show Grants Pass w/ Skip Wicked, Alcyon Massive

Heaven Zest is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, live looper, and vocalist, renowned for his spirit-infused messages of magic and love. His unique musical blend navigates through a landscape of genres, including Reggae, Dub, and EDM, while incorporating tribal rhythms with a distinctive hip hop essence. Zest excels in creating improvisational pieces that are not only unique but also specifically attuned to the audience, making each performance a singular experience.

As a pivotal figure in the band Indubious for nearly two decades, Zest’s solo project takes flight as a testament to life affirming positivity and overcoming all odds through the power of the human spirit. His personal triumphs, including overcoming Cystic Fibrosis, surviving 2 double lung transplants, and surpassing all doctors medical predictions, add a profound depth to his music's empowering messages.

