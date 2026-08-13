© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heaven Zest Album Release show Grants Pass w/ Skip Wicked, Alcyon Massive

Heaven Zest Album Release show Grants Pass w/ Skip Wicked, Alcyon Massive

Heaven Zest is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, live looper, and vocalist, renowned for his spirit-infused messages of magic and love. His unique musical blend navigates through a landscape of genres, including Reggae, Dub, and EDM, while incorporating tribal rhythms with a distinctive hip hop essence. Zest excels in creating improvisational pieces that are not only unique but also specifically attuned to the audience, making each performance a singular experience.

As a pivotal figure in the band Indubious for nearly two decades, Zest’s solo project takes flight as a testament to life affirming positivity and overcoming all odds through the power of the human spirit. His personal triumphs, including overcoming Cystic Fibrosis, surviving 2 double lung transplants, and surpassing all doctors medical predictions, add a profound depth to his music's empowering messages.

True Juice - Organic Juice Bar & Café
21.72
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Breaking Free Media
5415054995
eventsbreakingfree@gmail.com
Breaking Free Media

Artist Group Info

BFM Event Director
eventsbreakingfree@gmail.com
True Juice - Organic Juice Bar & Café
124 NW D St
Grants Pass , Oregon 97526
https://www.bandsintown.com/e/108677988