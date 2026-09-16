Healing Land and People: Indigenous Perspectives on Land Stewardship

Hear the story of how the Vesper Meadow vision of community-powered restoration was built and then evolved through partnership with Tribal people and Indigenous perspectives. Learn about the two-eyed seeing and the movement to bridge land managers with the Tribal people who call Southern Oregon their ancestral home. Jeanine and Stasie seek to provide inspiration for landowners by infusing discussion about Indigenous worldview, some hard truths, and a vision for healing both land and human communities together.

Participants will be treated to a tour of the scenic Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve and witness the effects of seven years and ongoing restoration for Latgawa Creek and the native-plant community. In the spirit of reciprocity, will have a chance to connect with the land through seasonal stewardship practices.

Instructor Biographies

Jeanine Moy: As a naturalist, educator, creative, activist, and backcountry adventurer, she draws on a diverse background as the Founder/Director of Vesper Meadow. She graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Applied Ecology, and from SOU with an M.S. in Environmental Education. She is grateful for the ongoing learning experiences of the local land and community.

Stasie Maxwell: As Indigenous Partnership Programs Manager at Vesper Meadow, she weaves experiences growing up in the Southern Oregon intertribal Native community, facilitating wellness programs, and serving as a board member for the Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, Upper Willamette Stewardship Council, and Southern Oregon Land Conservancy. Stasie graduated with a B.S. in Psychology and a minor in Native Studies from SOU.

This class will be offered in two parts: Zoom presentation, Thursday, October 1, 2026, 6-8 pm, and field trip to Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve near Ashland, OR Saturday, October 3, 2026, 9:30am-1 pm.