Hands-On Workshop Series (3 of 3): Farm, Garden, & Landscape Restoration Without Herbicides

Join us for a three-part, hands-on workshop series exploring practical, ecological approaches to farming and landscape restoration without herbicides. Through field demonstrations, restoration site tours, and collaborative learning, participants will gain tools and knowledge to support healthy, resilient landscapes.

This workshop will showcase some of the key restoration projects at the Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve: demonstrating six years of working toward restoring native First Foods, pollinator and grassland habitat. In this part 3 of 3, we’ll discuss practical, herbicide-free restoration techniques and Pollinator habitat and gain hands on experience with preparing and seeding native grasses and forbs.

In partnership with Cultivate Oregon, Jackson County Soil and Water and supported by Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.