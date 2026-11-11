Grace Potter and the Trespassers: Featuring Langhorne Slim

The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes four-time GRAMMY nominee Grace Potter & The Trespassers on Wednesday, March 24, 2027, bringing her blend of blues-infused rock and soulful vocals to downtown Medford. Special guest Langhorne Slim opens the concert.

Known for songs including “Paris (Ooh La La),” “Stars,” and “Nothing But the Water,” Potter pairs a gritty, powerful voice with electric guitar and Hammond organ. Her music ranges from swaggering rock songs to intimate ballads that showcase her vocal range. First gaining recognition with Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, she has built a career spanning rock, soul, and country, sharing stages with artists including the Rolling Stones and Robert Plant.

Opening the evening is singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim, known for his spirited performances and deeply personal songs. Over more than two decades, his music has moved between acoustic folk and exuberant rock & roll. His latest album, The Dreamin’ Kind, produced by Greta Van Fleet’s Sam F. Kiszka, draws on the guitar-driven sound of 1970s rock while keeping his distinctive storytelling at its center.

The concert will also support Grace Potter’s Grand Point Foundation, which aims to strengthen and sustain the arts in rural Vermont communities.

