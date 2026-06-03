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Glitterfox at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg

Glitterfox at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg

Portland based, Glitterfox comes to Halfshell with music that fuses garage rock, with new wave shimmer and southern Americana soul. It’s going to be a rocking night with lots of folks on the grass dancing the night away!
MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

Bring your blanket and join us for our 34th season!

Music on the HalfShell
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Music on the HalfShell
5415800057
info@halfshell
halfshell.org

Artist Group Info

Glitterfox
Music on the HalfShell
Stewart Park
Roseburg, Oregon 97470
5415800057
info@halfshell
halfshell.org