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Gary Marcus talks about His New Novel “Killer”

Gary Marcus talks about His New Novel “Killer”

Thursday June 25th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

A charismatic psychopath is poised to win the presidency. Only one man can stop him—his identical twin, the brother he framed for the brutal murder of their parents twenty-four years ago.

When Richard Zumwalt slaughtered his wealthy St. Louis family, he stole not just their fortune…but his twin Henry’s entire life. Branded a killer and locked away, Henry vanished into the system. But now he’s back, living under a new name, and ready to expose the truth.

As Richard’s political machine propels him toward the White House, long-buried secrets surface: a daughter raised on lies, a lover silenced by poison, and a deadly alliance with an ex-Mossad assassin who will stop at nothing to protect his employer.

In a twisted race between justice and power, two men who share the same face will decide the fate of a nation. Only one can survive—and only one deserves to.

Bloomsbury Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

bloomsburyashland@gmail.com
Bloomsbury Books
290 E. Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541)488-0029
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com