Future Takes Flight; An Evening with Friends

The Friends of Malheur NWR are celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week with an evening of fun in honor of Malheur NWR and the Friends who promote its conservation. It is YOUR generous support that enables FOMR to focus on Malheur’s Future! REGISTER NOW! The program for the evening will feature a panel discussion addressing Malheur’s challenges and how FOMR is positioned to meet those challenges with opportunities!

Together, let’s focus on Malheur’s Future all that we can do to give back to a place which has given us so much.

COST: $40.00 including dinner, drinks, and spirited fellowship with Friends. We encourage you to come out, socialize, and celebrate all that it means to be inspired by Malheur! But bring your checkbook or credit card because the auction will be enticing, and all proceeds support the Friends ongoing work at Malheur Refuge.