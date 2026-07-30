Fry Street Quartet with Toby Appel, viola and Monica Ohuchi, piano
Fry Street Quartet with Toby Appel, viola and Monica Ohuchi, piano
The Fry Street Quartet is a trailblazing ensemble known for its “blend of technical precision and scorching spontaneity” (The Strad). Described as “a triumph of ensemble playing” (The New York Times), the FSQ has performed at venues from Carnegie Hall to London, Sarajevo, Jerusalem, and across the United States. The quartet is joined by violist Toby Appel, a frequent guest with The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and Monica Ohuchi, a piano soloist with an active international career. The program includes Mozart's Quartet in E-flat Major, K. 428; Kenji Bunch's "The Viola Burns Longer"; and Antonín Dvořák's String Quintet No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97 B. 180 “American.”
Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall
$49-59
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Concerts
541-552-6154
Director@ChamberMusicConcerts.org
Artist Group Info
Fry Street Quartet
Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain AveAshland , Oregon 97520
(541)552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu