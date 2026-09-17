From Soil Test to Planting Plan: Using Soil Information to Guide Crop Decisions
From Soil Test to Planting Plan: Using Soil Information to Guide Crop Decisions
Thinking about establishing a new crop, bringing a field into production, or simply trying to make sense of your soil test results?
Join this online workshop to learn how soil testing can help guide crop selection, soil amendments, and management decisions. We will cover:
- How to collect a representative soil sample
- What to consider when selecting soil tests
- How to understand common soil test results
- How soil properties such as pH, nutrients, organic matter, and salinity can influence crop and management decisions
- How to use soil test information as part of planning for a new planting or field
OSU Extension SOREC
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OSU Extension Agriculture Department
(541) 776-7371
nan.xu@oregonstate.edu
OSU Extension SOREC
569 Hanley Rd.Central Point, Oregon 97502
541-776-7371