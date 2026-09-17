From Soil Test to Planting Plan: Using Soil Information to Guide Crop Decisions

Thinking about establishing a new crop, bringing a field into production, or simply trying to make sense of your soil test results?

Join this online workshop to learn how soil testing can help guide crop selection, soil amendments, and management decisions. We will cover:

- How to collect a representative soil sample

- What to consider when selecting soil tests

- How to understand common soil test results

- How soil properties such as pH, nutrients, organic matter, and salinity can influence crop and management decisions

- How to use soil test information as part of planning for a new planting or field