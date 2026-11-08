Free Screening of the Documentary "Little Singer" from the Eternal Song Series on Sunday November 15th at 2:30pm at Bellview Grange

A Film from Science and Non Duality

Presented by Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance Community (SOPA)

2:30 pm ❖ Sunday, November 15, 2026

Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland, OR

FREE - Donations accepted

A portion of donations to benefit Indigenous projects in our region and beyond

Amidst the wide horizons of Diné land, the legacy of historical trauma echoes through generations.

At the center, a medicine man and a small school, where grief and resilience meet in song,

teaching, and k’é (kinship). Little Singer is rooted in the land and carries the vision and medicine of

k’é for those yet to come.

Tea, cookies & a group discussion for anyone who wishes to stay after the screening.

The SOPA community is inspired by the bold vision of the Pachamama Alliance, a global community

dedicated to bringing forth an environmentally sustainable, spiritually fulfilling, socially just

human presence on this planet.

For more information, email: info@SouthernOregonPachamama.org