FREE Intro to Nia Week – for Every Body!

Join us July 7-11 for four FREE Nia movement classes - in-person and on Zoom.

TUE/THU/SAT • 9:00-10:15 am • Hybrid

WED • 8:00-8:20 am • Zoom

Whether you’ve done Nia before - or have never done Nia - please join us this week for this joyful self-healing and fitness practice based on sensory awareness, dance, martial arts and healing arts.

Come move Your Body’s Way on behalf of All Life. Find sanctuary in community and help heal our world – personally, collectively and ancestrally.

Rachael R. Resch, PT/LMT, is an artist, scientist and mystic devoted to the sacred body for healing, play and prayer. A physical therapist and Nia Black Belt, she’s studied with leading teachers in mythopoetics, somatics, energetics and the arts, including Robert Bly, Joseph Campbell, Coleman Barks, Michael Meade, Marion Woodman, Martín Prechtel and Thomas Hübl.

