FREE House Concert Featuring the Mosaic World Chorus

Join us at JCC and enjoy the Mosaic World Chorus, currently a 33-person group of community singers from both Josephine and Jackson counties, as they present ‘Songs of Flowers,’ a program which includes a variety of songs featuring flowers in their many metaphorical contexts: from 13th c. Medieval Italian, 15th c. Ladino/Sephardic, and 18th c. English, to popular songs from the Georgian, Appalachian, Croatian, and Bulgarian regions, to more modern songs from the Ukraine and the USA. These songs sing of flowers representing love, or sometimes heartbreak; flowers representing maidens and fertility; flowers celebrating the beauty of the earth and springtime, flowers as symbols of national pride, and more.

Most people will enjoy the songs in this performance, including the most recognizable: Will You Go, Lassie, Go? (also known as Wild Mountain Thyme) and Wildflowers by Tom Petty. The program includes: Ecco La Primavera, La Rosa Enflorece, Ye Banks and Braes, Arti Vardi, Daisies White, Polegala Trava Detela, Chervona Kalyna, and many more.

Conductor Bio: Harmony Sue Haynie started singing as a child in the church choirs her mom, Betty Haynie, directed, and she has been singing ever since. For over 50 years, her studies have traversed multiple styles of music, including madrigal choir, reggae, rock, samba and folk bands, acapella quartets, Gospel choir, Women’s circles, African chants, Unity choir, Sweat lodges, and finally, World Music, including 10 years with Rogue World Ensemble. During this time, she grew to love teaching music, especially on empowering others to develop their best voice. Harmony founded the Williams World Music Choir in 2016, which expanded past Williams last fall and became the Mosaic World Chorus.

