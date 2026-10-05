Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”
Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street friends on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to a Kenyan elephant sanctuary and an African safari. Southern Oregon PBS and Ross Ragland Theater invite families to a free screening of NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure,” presented in collaboration with Sesame Workshop.
Free and open to the public. See more information: https://www.ragland.org/performances. The special premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c on PBS, PBS Kids, PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS app.
Ross Ragland Theater
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon PBS
541-779-0808
info@sopbs.org
Ross Ragland Theater
218 N 7th StKlamath Falls, Oregon 97601
541.887.8630
office@ragland.org