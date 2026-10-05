Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”

Join Elmo and the Sesame Street friends on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to a Kenyan elephant sanctuary and an African safari. Southern Oregon PBS and Ross Ragland Theater invite families to a free screening of NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure,” presented in collaboration with Sesame Workshop.

Free and open to the public. See more information: https://www.ragland.org/performances. The special premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c on PBS, PBS Kids, PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS app.