Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”
Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street friends on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to a Kenyan elephant sanctuary and an African safari. Southern Oregon PBS and Central Point Library invite families to a free screening of NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure,” presented in collaboration with Sesame Workshop.
Friday 10/09/26 at 3pm. Free and open to the public.
The special premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c on PBS, PBS Kids, PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS app.
Central Point Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon PBS
541-779-0808
info@sopbs.org
Central Point Library
116 South Third StreetCentral Point, Oregon 97502
(818) 519-1510
alice.martin99@yahoo.com