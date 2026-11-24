FREE Family Friendly, All Ages, Holiday Crafting and Cookie Party
FREE Family Friendly, All Ages, Holiday Crafting and Cookie Party
Join us as we gather to celebrate the season with fun holiday crafts and yummy treats. All ages are welcome (parent required). Register online so we know how many cookies to purchase but walk-ins are welcome!
Jacksonville Community Center
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Artist Group Info
Julie Raefield Executive Director
jraefield@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org