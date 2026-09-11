Free Classes During Genealogy Week 9/28-10/3
Free Classes During Genealogy Week 9/28-10/3
Each Class from 10:30-Noon, followed by Help and Practice Session 1:00-3:00 pm
Monday: Into to Genealogy, Tuesday: Organizing your Files, Wednesday: Researching with Ancestry, Thursday: Researching with FamilySearch, Friday: US Census, Saturday: Using the News to Discover Family Events
All classes are FREE but please register the day prior to each class
See our website rvgslibrary.org for more information
Rogue Valley Genealogy Library
10:30 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Genealogical Society
541-512-2340
reception@rvgslibrary.org
Rogue Valley Genealogy Library
3405 S Pacific HwyMedford, Oregon 97501
541-512-2340
reception@rvgslibrary.org