Free Classes During Genealogy Week 9/28-10/3

Each Class from 10:30-Noon, followed by Help and Practice Session 1:00-3:00 pm

Monday: Into to Genealogy, Tuesday: Organizing your Files, Wednesday: Researching with Ancestry, Thursday: Researching with FamilySearch, Friday: US Census, Saturday: Using the News to Discover Family Events

All classes are FREE but please register the day prior to each class

See our website rvgslibrary.org for more information