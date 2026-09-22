FREE: Arts & Crafts Drop-In Hours; Art a la Carte with Carol Jones

Do you love knitting, painting, papermaking, or collage, but miss having a community to share it with others? Crafting alone at home is wonderful, but creating together brings a whole new layer of joy, inspiration, and friendship. Whether you’re looking for fresh ideas, trying to clear out a mountain of extra supplies, or simply want a welcoming environment to work on your favorite hobby on a weekday afternoon, JCC’s monthly DROP-IN Art À La Carte with Fabric Artist Carol Jones is your space to thrive. This is an open, harmonious gathering where crafters of all skill levels (from complete beginners to seasoned experts) come together to work, chat, and collaborate if they choose. OR, join Carol to learn a new craft.

Carol will lead a craft and participants can choose to participate in her demo craft/art project or work independently on their own crafting project. This DROP-IN is Free with welcomed donations of $5 or more to support JCC!

Got extra tools, yarn, fabric, or paper taking up space at home? Bring your gently used materials to use, share with others, trade for something new, or possibly donate directly to the community center. Reclaim your afternoon, meet fellow local makers, and enjoy doing what you love in good company.

Meet Your Instructor:

Carol moved to Medford from Bandon, OR 2020. Prior to that she lived in Sonoma and Marin Counties, CA after emigrating from the United Kingdom. Over the years, Carol has been a weaver and spinner in addition to exploring mediums such as paper making from natural plants; making marbleized and paste papers; various forms of basketry – including making vessels and wall hangings from dried bullwhip kelp; encaustics; oil and cold wax paintings and collage. She is always eager to learn new ways to create art and has enjoyed going to various art workshops in Oregon and California. Her latest passion is eco-printing/eco dyeing, which is a contemporary application of the traditions of natural dyeing. In eco printing or dyeing, plants are enclosed in textiles or paper, bundled by winding over rods or stacked on tiles in layers and then steamed or immersed in hot water to extract the pigments and produce a print made with plant dyes. Using these techniques, Carol produces eco-printed and naturally dyed silk scarves, wall hangings, greeting cards and collages Carol enjoys sharing her artful skills with others and has taught most of the above techniques in Bandon, Phoenix, OR and Portland.

