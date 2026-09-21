FREE: An Evening of Mexican Folk Dance with Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre

This amazing dance troupe started as a high school club in 1994 at South Medford High School. In 2006, it became a community program, and in 2014 the group was approved as a federally recognized non-profit organization. Today, Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre performs 20-30 times a year in local events, including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival Green Shows, and the Britt Festival. Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of traditional Mexican folk dance. Their approach is to empower youth through dance, serve as cultural ambassadors, and promote upcoming events that celebrate the vibrant and passionate art of Mexican folk dance. Founder, Victoria Snow Mountain, a passionate advocate for Mexican folk dance, founded the dance group to encourage Latinx youth to embrace their cultural heritage and create opportunities for all and share the beauty and energy of traditional dance with youth and surrounding communities. Yanelli De La Torre is the group’s Executive Director.

