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Fix It Yourself: Simple Hands-On Home Repairs & Tool Use

Fix It Yourself: Simple Hands-On Home Repairs & Tool Use

Join local Jacksonville resident and DIY enthusiast, Jerry Pendzick, for a demonstration that will teach you practical, money-saving home repairs. Jerry will demonstrate easy fixes anyone can do: stop a dripping faucet, patch small nail and screw holes, unclog sinks and drains, replace a broken electrical outlet, and tighten loose cabinet doors and hardware. See the essential tools up close, pick up troubleshooting tips, and get personalized answers to your repair questions. — Bring your questions and leave ready to tackle your next project!

Instructor Bio: Instructor, Jerry Pendzick, is a jack-of-all- trades – from woodworking, home repairs, knife sharpening and gourmet cooking! He combines his practical knowledge and great sense of humor in his demonstrations. Bring a friend and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon program!

Jacksonville Community Center
$5
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/