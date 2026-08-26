First Friday Art Walk at Ashland's new Magna Deo Center for the Biblical Arts and Education

We are proud to be a part of Ashland's First Friday Art Walk by the Ashland Gallery Association on Friday, September 4th from 5 to 8 PM at our new campus located at 1501 Jackson Rd. Ashland. We will be featuring our premiere exhibit, Let There Be Light II now through Sept. 17th. The evening will feature guest opportunities to be immersed in this theme of light to the world and are encouraged to bring a candle in glass, or a small lantern to leave as a collective installation on site. Event is free.

For more information hello@magnadeo.org. Sponsored by Masterpiece Christian Fine Arts Foundation.

