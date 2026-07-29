First Friday Art Opening @ Bestow

Dual-resident painter and San Francisco Art Institute alum Patricia Schaefer- Robbins will debut a solo exhibition during the Ashland First Friday Art Walk at Bestow hosting festive food and wine reception.

The exhibition brings a unique global perspective to Ashland’s art scene. Splitting time between

studios in Ashland and London, England, Schaefer-Robbins uses oil and acrylic to weave together

cheerful botanical themes.

Bestow will feature a vibrant, cheerful collection of botanical still lives—including

pieces like "Summer Flowers in a Yellow Jug."