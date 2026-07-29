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First Friday Art Opening @ Bestow

First Friday Art Opening @ Bestow

Dual-resident painter and San Francisco Art Institute alum Patricia Schaefer- Robbins will debut a solo exhibition during the Ashland First Friday Art Walk at Bestow hosting festive food and wine reception.

The exhibition brings a unique global perspective to Ashland’s art scene. Splitting time between
studios in Ashland and London, England, Schaefer-Robbins uses oil and acrylic to weave together
cheerful botanical themes.

Bestow will feature a vibrant, cheerful collection of botanical still lives—including
pieces like "Summer Flowers in a Yellow Jug."

Bestow
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Bestow
(541) 622-2880
bestowplants@gmail.com
https://www.sobestow.com/

Artist Group Info

Patricia Schaefer-Robbins
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/patriciaschaeferpainter/
Bestow
252 E Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
415-845-5220
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com
https://www.sobestow.com/