First Friday Art Opening @ Bestow
First Friday Art Opening @ Bestow
Dual-resident painter and San Francisco Art Institute alum Patricia Schaefer- Robbins will debut a solo exhibition during the Ashland First Friday Art Walk at Bestow hosting festive food and wine reception.
The exhibition brings a unique global perspective to Ashland’s art scene. Splitting time between
studios in Ashland and London, England, Schaefer-Robbins uses oil and acrylic to weave together
cheerful botanical themes.
Bestow will feature a vibrant, cheerful collection of botanical still lives—including
pieces like "Summer Flowers in a Yellow Jug."
Bestow
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bestow
(541) 622-2880
bestowplants@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Patricia Schaefer-Robbins
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com
Bestow
252 E Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
415-845-5220
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com