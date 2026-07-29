First Friday Art Opening at Nous Restaurant
First Friday Art Opening at Nous Restaurant
Dual-resident painter and San Francisco Art Institute alum Patricia Schaefer- Robbins will debut a solo exhibition. The shows open during the Ashland First Friday Art Walk from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Nous Restaurant hosting festive food and wine reception.
The exhibition brings a unique global perspective to Ashland’s art scene. Splitting time between studios in Ashland and London, England, Schaefer-Robbins uses oil and acrylic to weave together botanical themes, still life, pagan traditions, and ancient lore.
Nous Restaurant
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Nous Restaurant
(541) 215-4402
Artist Group Info
Patricia Schaefer-Robbins
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com
Nous Restaurant
358 E Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
415-845-5220
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com