© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Friday Art Opening at Nous Restaurant

First Friday Art Opening at Nous Restaurant

Dual-resident painter and San Francisco Art Institute alum Patricia Schaefer- Robbins will debut a solo exhibition. The shows open during the Ashland First Friday Art Walk from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Nous Restaurant hosting festive food and wine reception.

The exhibition brings a unique global perspective to Ashland’s art scene. Splitting time between studios in Ashland and London, England, Schaefer-Robbins uses oil and acrylic to weave together botanical themes, still life, pagan traditions, and ancient lore.

Nous Restaurant
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Nous Restaurant
(541) 215-4402
https://nous.maison/

Artist Group Info

Patricia Schaefer-Robbins
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/patriciaschaeferpainter/
Nous Restaurant
358 E Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
415-845-5220
patriciaannschaefer@gmail.com