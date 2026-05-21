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Felting Camp with Carol Kamph

Felting Camp with Carol Kamph

Did you ever think you could draw, paint or even sculpt with sheep's wool or alpaca fleece? Well, you can! We will use colorful animal fibers to create uniquely textured artwork and practical objects. Each day will focus on different wet felting and needle felting techniques.

Projects will include wet felted beads and landscapes "paintings", a needle felted bottle cap pin, and needle felted characters.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
$95
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM, every day through Jun 19, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org

Artist Group Info

Carol Kamph
sidney@roguegallery.org
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org