Family Musical Night: Oklahoma! at the North Bend Public Library
Family Musical Night: Oklahoma! at the North Bend Public Library
The North Bend Public Library invites families to kick up their heels for a special Family Musical Night on Thursday, June 25 at 6:00 PM. This event celebrates stories rooted in agriculture, community, and life on the land. Set against the backdrop of farms and ranches in the early Oklahoma Territory, this musical highlights themes of growth, hard work, and connection to the land. Families are invited to enjoy an evening of memorable songs, colorful characters, and classic musical fun at this free community event. For more information about this program, please visit our website at www.northbendlibrary.org.
The North Bend Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The North Bend Public Library
5417560400
nbservices@northbendlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
jmeredith@northbendlibrary.org
The North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman AvenueNorth Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org