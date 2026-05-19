Family Musical Night: Oklahoma! at the North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library invites families to kick up their heels for a special Family Musical Night on Thursday, June 25 at 6:00 PM. This event celebrates stories rooted in agriculture, community, and life on the land. Set against the backdrop of farms and ranches in the early Oklahoma Territory, this musical highlights themes of growth, hard work, and connection to the land. Families are invited to enjoy an evening of memorable songs, colorful characters, and classic musical fun at this free community event. For more information about this program, please visit our website at www.northbendlibrary.org.

