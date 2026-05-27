Family & Friends Art Day

All ages welcome.

2nd Saturday of the month

12 pm–1 pm & 1 pm–2 pm

May 9th, June 13th, July 11th, August 8th.

Come create, explore, and enjoy discovering art at the Rogue Gallery & Art Center the second Saturday of each month. Create interesting art projects in the Rogue Studio and explore our Main, Community, and Members’ Gallery spaces with an art scavenger hunt the whole family will enjoy! All children must be accompanied by an adult.

ALL AGES WELCOME. ALL MATERIALS PROVIDED. REGISTRATION REQUIRED. NO CHARGE.

