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Family & Friends Art Day

Family & Friends Art Day

Family & Friends Art Day
All ages welcome.
2nd Saturday of the month
12 pm–1 pm & 1 pm–2 pm
May 9th, June 13th, July 11th, August 8th.

Come create, explore, and enjoy discovering art at the Rogue Gallery & Art Center the second Saturday of each month. Create interesting art projects in the Rogue Studio and explore our Main, Community, and Members’ Gallery spaces with an art scavenger hunt the whole family will enjoy! All children must be accompanied by an adult.

ALL AGES WELCOME. ALL MATERIALS PROVIDED. REGISTRATION REQUIRED. NO CHARGE.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
$
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Aug 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org