Exhibition of Celtic and Botanical Paintings by Patricia Schaefer-Robbins

Dual-resident painter and San Francisco Art Institute alum Patricia Schaefer- Robbins will debut a concurrent solo exhibitions at Nous Restaurant.

The exhibition brings a unique global perspective to Ashland’s art scene. Splitting time between

studios in Ashland and London, England, Schaefer-Robbins uses oil and acrylic to weave together

botanical themes, still life, pagan traditions, and ancient lore.

At Nous Restaurant, visitors will get an exclusive look at mythical and ritualistic works, including

"Offering," and pieces from an ambitious new series of larger-scale panels exploring goddess

mythology, such as "Court of the Autumn Equinox" and "Song of the Green Woods."