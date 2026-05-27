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Evening Figure Drawing (without Instruction)

Evening Figure Drawing (without Instruction)

4 sessions, Tuesdays 5-7:30pm, July 7th– 28th
All skill levels welcome. All media welcome.

Two and a half hours of moderated, figure drawing sessions with a live, nude model in the Rogue Studio. Adults 18 years and older from beginning to advanced levels are welcome. The sessions will include short gestures and longer sustained poses. Students must provide their own drawing materials. Drawing boards, worktables, and easels are available for use.

Sign-ups cover all four classes. We are unable to offer drop-in, or one-time classes at the moment.

Tuition: $60 (may receive a 10%, 15% or 20% discount based on membership level)

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
$60
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org