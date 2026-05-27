Evening Figure Drawing (without Instruction)

4 sessions, Tuesdays 5-7:30pm, July 7th– 28th

All skill levels welcome. All media welcome.

Two and a half hours of moderated, figure drawing sessions with a live, nude model in the Rogue Studio. Adults 18 years and older from beginning to advanced levels are welcome. The sessions will include short gestures and longer sustained poses. Students must provide their own drawing materials. Drawing boards, worktables, and easels are available for use.

Sign-ups cover all four classes. We are unable to offer drop-in, or one-time classes at the moment.

Tuition: $60 (may receive a 10%, 15% or 20% discount based on membership level)