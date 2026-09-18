Ethan Tapper with His New Book How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World

Tuesday December 1st, 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Ethan Tapper is a forester, author, and advocate for thoughtful and hands-on stewardship of the natural world. As a professional forester who is based in Vermont, he has spent years working in and learning from forests, developing a deep understanding of the complex relationships between people, trees, wildlife, and changing landscapes. Ethan is the author of How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World, which explores what it means to care for forests in an era of environmental change. Through his writing, speaking, and educational work, Ethan encourages readers to look more closely at the forests around them and to consider what responsible stewardship can look like.