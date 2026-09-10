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“Eons: Unraveling Time”

“Eons: Unraveling Time”

Join the Schneider Museum of Art for “Eons: Unraveling Time,” an exhibition curated by Maria de Los Angeles featuring the work of eleven artists exploring our complex relationship with time. Through painting, sculpture, photography, installation, printmaking, textiles, and video, the exhibition considers time through memory, history, mythology, labor, tradition, and imagination, inviting visitors to slow down, look closely, and consider how the past continues to shape the present. This exhibition will be on view through March 13, 2027.

Featured artists: Ryan Bonilla, Cody Bustamante, Laurel Bustamante, MK Guth, Maria de Los Angeles, Charlene Liu & Isami Ching, Sara Siestreem (Hanis Coos), Gerry Snyder, Alex Valentine, and William Warden.

Admission is always free, with a suggested $5 donation. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free docent-led tours are offered every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact sma@sou.edu or 541-552-8248.

The museum will be closed:
November 11
Veterans Day

November 23 – 28
Thanksgiving Break

December 12 – January 3
Winter Break

Schneider Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Mar 13, 2027.

Event Supported By

Schneider Museum of Art
5415526245
sma@sou.edu

Artist Group Info

mcpecke@sou.edu
Schneider Museum of Art
Schneider Museum of Art
555 Indiana Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5415526245
sma@sou.edu
https://sma.sou.edu/