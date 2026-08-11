Embroidery for Beginners
Embroidery for Beginners
Learn four basic stitches and get a small stitching project to work on. Class will be taught by the Southern Oregon Stitchers (a chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America). Stitching supplies will be provided. Class is for adults 18 years or older, or anyone who is 12-17 years old and is attending with an adult. Registration is required.
Medford Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services Medford Library
541-744-8689
information@jcls.org
Medford Library
205 S. Central AveMedford, Oregon 97504
541-774-8690
information@jcls.org