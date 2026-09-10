Eight Dollar Mountain and the Rosa Lees at Cedarwood Barn
Eight Dollar Mountain and the Rosa Lees at Cedarwood Barn
Eight Dollar Mountain and the Rosa Lees, two of Southern Oregon's finest bluegrass bands, return together to the one and only Cedarwood Barn in the beautiful hills of Talent, Oregon. Music begins at 7pm.
Bring a chair or blanket, bring some friends and get ready for a perfect fall evening of great music with us at the best venue in Southern Oregon, the Cedarwood Barn!
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Lineup
Headliner
Eight Dollar Mountain
Headliner
The Rosa Lees
Good to know
Highlights
3 hours
all ages
In person
Free parking
Doors at 6 PM
Refund Policy
Refunds up to 7 days before event
Location
Cedarwood Barn
7912 Wagner Creek Road
Talent, OR 97540
How do you want to get there?
Driving
Public transport
Biking
Walking
Map
Show map
Organized by
Eight Dollar Mountain
Followers27
Events5
Hosting3 years
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$0 - $33.85