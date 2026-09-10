Eight Dollar Mountain and the Rosa Lees at Cedarwood Barn

Eight Dollar Mountain and the Rosa Lees, two of Southern Oregon's finest bluegrass bands, return together to the one and only Cedarwood Barn in the beautiful hills of Talent, Oregon. Music begins at 7pm.

Bring a chair or blanket, bring some friends and get ready for a perfect fall evening of great music with us at the best venue in Southern Oregon, the Cedarwood Barn!

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Lineup

Headliner

Eight Dollar Mountain

Headliner

The Rosa Lees

Good to know

Highlights

3 hours

all ages

In person

Free parking

Doors at 6 PM

Refund Policy

Refunds up to 7 days before event

Location

Cedarwood Barn

7912 Wagner Creek Road

Talent, OR 97540

How do you want to get there?

Driving

Public transport

Biking

Walking

Map

Show map

Organized by

Eight Dollar Mountain

Followers27

Events5

Hosting3 years

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$0 - $33.85

