ECMS Summer Music Festival "The Golden Age of Violin Making"
ECMS Summer Music Festival "The Golden Age of Violin Making"
Next up on the ECMS Summer Music Festival calendar is another Concert and Conversation presentation, "The Golden Age of Violin Making," on Friday, July 24th at 7:30. This will be a unique opportunity to learn about the history of the kinds of rare, centuries-old instruments played by many of the ECMS featured artists. Hear the difference between a Stradivari, an Amati, and a Guarneri violin in person, all the while surrounded by the beauty and tranquility of The Lutheran Church of Arcata campus.
Lutheran Church of Arcata
$20 General, $5 Students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Eureka Chamber Music Series
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org
Lutheran Church of Arcata
151 East 16th StreetArcata, California
7074432484
FStover@protonmail.com