ECMS Summer Music Festival "The Golden Age of Violin Making"

Next up on the ECMS Summer Music Festival calendar is another Concert and Conversation presentation, "The Golden Age of Violin Making," on Friday, July 24th at 7:30. This will be a unique opportunity to learn about the history of the kinds of rare, centuries-old instruments played by many of the ECMS featured artists. Hear the difference between a Stradivari, an Amati, and a Guarneri violin in person, all the while surrounded by the beauty and tranquility of The Lutheran Church of Arcata campus.