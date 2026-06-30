ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert
ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert
The finale of the Summer Music Festival includes the world premiere of Elena Ruehr's "Four Bird Songs," performed by Tom Stone and Sophie Shao. Using actual birdsong as the source material, Ruehr composed this four-movement work for the performers and for the Eureka Chamber Music Series. Rounding out the program is the boundary-breaking "String Quartet No. 11, Op. 95," the last of the "middle quartets" by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by the Balourdet Quartet. The concert and the festival close with the texturally complex and expressive "String Sextet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 36" by Johannes Brahms.
Lutheran Church of Arcata
$40 General, $10 Students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Eureka Chamber Music Series
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org
Lutheran Church of Arcata
151 East 16th StreetArcata, California
7074432484
FStover@protonmail.com