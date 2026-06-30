ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert

The finale of the Summer Music Festival includes the world premiere of Elena Ruehr's "Four Bird Songs," performed by Tom Stone and Sophie Shao. Using actual birdsong as the source material, Ruehr composed this four-movement work for the performers and for the Eureka Chamber Music Series. Rounding out the program is the boundary-breaking "String Quartet No. 11, Op. 95," the last of the "middle quartets" by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by the Balourdet Quartet. The concert and the festival close with the texturally complex and expressive "String Sextet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 36" by Johannes Brahms.