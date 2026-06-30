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ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert

ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert

The second concert of the Summer Music Festival begins with Tom Stone, Eric Filner, and Sophie Shao performing "String Trio No. 1 in E flat Major, Op. 3" by Ludwig van Beethoven and ends with Filner, Shao, and the Balourdet Quartet playing the romantic "String Sextet No. 1 in B flat Major, Op. 18" by Johannes Brahms. Between these traditional chamber works, the Balourdet Quartet will share a performance of "Galaxy Back to You" by the Korean American composer Nicky Sohn, who composed the work expressly for the Balourdet.

Lutheran Church of Arcata
$40 General, $10 Students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Eureka Chamber Music Series
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org
https://www.eurekachambermusic.org/
Lutheran Church of Arcata
151 East 16th Street
Arcata, California
7074432484
FStover@protonmail.com
https://chamberplayersredwoods.org/