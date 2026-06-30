ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert

The second concert of the Summer Music Festival begins with Tom Stone, Eric Filner, and Sophie Shao performing "String Trio No. 1 in E flat Major, Op. 3" by Ludwig van Beethoven and ends with Filner, Shao, and the Balourdet Quartet playing the romantic "String Sextet No. 1 in B flat Major, Op. 18" by Johannes Brahms. Between these traditional chamber works, the Balourdet Quartet will share a performance of "Galaxy Back to You" by the Korean American composer Nicky Sohn, who composed the work expressly for the Balourdet.