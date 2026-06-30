ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert
ECMS Summer Music Festival Mainstage Concert
The Eureka Chamber Music Series presents its first-ever Summer Music Festival. Repertoire for the evening includes Elena Ruehr's "Prelude Variations" for viola and cello, performed by Ethan Filner and Sophie Shao; a Balourdet Quartet performance of "String Quartet No. 1 in E minor (From My Life)" by Bedřich Smetana; and the famous String Octet in E flat Major, Op. 20, composed by Felix Mendelssohn when he was just sixteen years old, and performed by the Balourdet, Filner and Shao, and violinists Tom and Iris Stone. Summer Music Festival Passes are available for $180.
Calvary Lutheran Church, Eureka
$40 General, $10 Students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Eureka Chamber Music Series
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org
Calvary Lutheran Church, Eureka
716 South AvenueEureka, California 95503
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org