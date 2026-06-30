ECMS Summer Music Festival Concert & Conversation

The event will feature the work of composer-in-residence Elena Ruehr, an award-winning faculty member emerita at MIT. This is a rare opportunity to interact with a composer of her stature and to hear not only her viola and cello sonatas performed by the artists they were composed for, Ethan Filner and Sophie Shao respectively, but to hear the world premiere of her new "Violin Sonata," written for and performed by Tom Stone and pianist Amy I-Lin Cheng. There will be plenty of time allotted for conversation between artists and the audience.