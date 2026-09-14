Dr John Daggett talks about his short story “Aloha in a Parking Lot”

Thursday October 15th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

ALOHA in a PARKING LOT:

How one man’s passion builds human connection and why this is what our country needs now.

The policrisis shocking our sense of wellbeing is leaving many of us feeling helpless. But there are actions we might consider to help us and the larger community.

Dr. John Daggett, former superintendent of Ashland Public School 1988-2000, returns to us October 15th to talk about his recently published short story in book form. In his over 40 years in education, and 84 years of life, John has observed a wide array of human experiences. This story centers on the behaviors of a retired truck driver on the island of Hawai’i who brings people together in joy and connection and challenges the toxic masculinity and impotence many of us may feel in these troubled times.