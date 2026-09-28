Downtown Roseburg 5th Annual Blocktober Fest

Free, family-friendly block party brings two stages of entertainment, kids activities, local vendors and the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market to historic downtown Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Blocktober Fest returns for its fifth year on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., filling SE Jackson and SE Main streets in historic downtown Roseburg with live music, family entertainment, local food and drink, kids activities, downtown businesses and hundreds of vendors. Presenting sponsors Columbia Bank and Experience Roseburg join NeighborWorks Umpqua in bringing this free, all-ages celebration to the community.

Now a signature fall tradition, Blocktober Fest drew an estimated 5,000 people downtown last year. Organizers say this milestone anniversary is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with a full lineup of local performers, makers, food trucks, community organizations and downtown businesses welcoming festival-goers.

"There’s nothing quite like seeing downtown Roseburg packed with thousands of people. The streets are full, the businesses are busy, music is playing, and everywhere you look people are connecting with friends and neighbors. There’s just a great energy to it. It feels like a celebration of Roseburg," said Erica Mills, Executive Dir. NeighborWorks Umpqua.

Festival highlights include:

• Community Stage presented by Rogue Credit Union: Live local music all day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Family Stage presented by Cascade Community Credit Union: Performances from Umpqua Actors Community Theatre (UACT), hula, line dancing and more.

• Kids Activities: Hands-on fun for young festival-goers throughout the day.

• Umpqua Valley Farmers Market: On the 400 block of Main Street, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Local Vendors and Food: Artisans, makers, retailers and food trucks, plus downtown businesses set up right outside their storefronts.

• Beer and Wine Vendors: Pours from local and regional breweries and wineries for guests 21 and over. Festival mug and token purchase required.

A heads-up for Farmers Market regulars: on festival day, the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market will open at 11 a.m., later than its usual 9 a.m. start. Shoppers who normally make an early-morning market run should plan accordingly. The market will stay open until 4 p.m., giving festival-goers extra afternoon time to shop.

Free parking all day: Thanks to the City of Roseburg, there will be no parking enforcement downtown all day on Saturday, Oct. 3, so festival-goers can come early, stay late and enjoy the day without watching the clock.

Blocktober Fest is made possible by Columbia Bank, Experience Roseburg and other local sponsors, vendors, volunteers and downtown businesses.The latest lineup and festival details are available at www.roseburgblocktoberfest.com and on the festival's Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Roseburg Blocktober Fest

Now in its fifth year, Roseburg Blocktober Fest is brought to you by NeighborWorks Umpqua and brings together downtown businesses, local makers, nonprofit organizations, food and beverage vendors, and community sponsors for a signature celebration of downtown Roseburg. The free, family-friendly festival features live music and entertainment on two stages, local food trucks and restaurants, craft beer and wine, and family activities throughout the historic downtown corridor.

For more information, visit www.roseburgblocktoberfest.com or email roseburgblocktoberfest@gmail.com.

