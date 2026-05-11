Don't Panic! We Have Towels

May 25 is the birthday of Douglas Adams, the author of cult classic The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Fans honor Adams by carrying around a towel that day. Why? Come watch the 2005 film version of the book while wearing your pajamas, robe, and slippers -- just like when Arthur Dent was kidnapped from Earth. Don't worry about bringing your own towel because we'll provide you with one. Drinks and snacks will be provided.