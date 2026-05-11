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Don't Panic! We Have Towels

Don't Panic! We Have Towels

May 25 is the birthday of Douglas Adams, the author of cult classic The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Fans honor Adams by carrying around a towel that day. Why? Come watch the 2005 film version of the book while wearing your pajamas, robe, and slippers -- just like when Arthur Dent was kidnapped from Earth. Don't worry about bringing your own towel because we'll provide you with one. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Medford Library large meeting room
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services Medford Library
541-744-8689
information@jcls.org
www.jcls.org
Medford Library large meeting room
205 S.Central avenue
Medford, Oregon 97501
5417748689
information@jcls.org
Jcls.org