Don't Panic! We Have Towels
Don't Panic! We Have Towels
May 25 is the birthday of Douglas Adams, the author of cult classic The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Fans honor Adams by carrying around a towel that day. Why? Come watch the 2005 film version of the book while wearing your pajamas, robe, and slippers -- just like when Arthur Dent was kidnapped from Earth. Don't worry about bringing your own towel because we'll provide you with one. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
Medford Library large meeting room
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services Medford Library
541-744-8689
information@jcls.org
Medford Library large meeting room
205 S.Central avenueMedford, Oregon 97501
5417748689
information@jcls.org