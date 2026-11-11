Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble on Tuesday, May 4, 2027, for a night of Detroit groove and a special celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s legendary album Terrapin Station.

Drawing on the wide-ranging influences of his five-decade career, Don Was has assembled the Pan-Detroit Ensemble around the sound and spirit of his hometown. The group’s debut album, Groove in the Face of Adversity, channels the soul of the Motor City through jazz, juke-joint blues, loose-limbed funk, and a sound both timeless and deeply personal.

In concert, Don Was and the band will feature music from Groove in the Face of Adversity alongside a live rendition of the Grateful Dead’s Terrapin Station, celebrating the album’s 50th anniversary and Was’s long musical association with Bobby Weir.

The Pan-Detroit Ensemble brings together a remarkable group of musicians for a performance rooted in groove, improvisation, and the musical traditions that have made Detroit one of America’s great music cities.

For Was, the project brings five decades of musical exploration back to the place that helped shape it, while Terrapin Station adds another thread to a career defined by collaboration, curiosity, and a deep connection to American music.

Join us at the Historic Holly Theatre in the heart of downtown Medford for an evening where the sounds of Detroit meet the music of the Grateful Dead inside one of Southern Oregon’s most distinctive historic venues.

