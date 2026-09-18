DIY Body Care for Every Body
DIY Body Care for Every Body
The labeling of body care products can sometimes be misleading and hard to evaluate if they are good for your health and the environment. Gene Brady, from Natural Grocers, will explain how to tailor soaps, shampoos, deodorants, and lotions to your own tastes and needs. There will also be a sugar and salt scrub demonstration that you can customize with essential oils.
Medford Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central AvenueMedford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org