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DIY Body Care for Every Body

DIY Body Care for Every Body

The labeling of body care products can sometimes be misleading and hard to evaluate if they are good for your health and the environment. Gene Brady, from Natural Grocers, will explain how to tailor soaps, shampoos, deodorants, and lotions to your own tastes and needs. There will also be a sugar and salt scrub demonstration that you can customize with essential oils.

Medford Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central Avenue
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/