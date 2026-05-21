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Discover Oregon Wildlife with Christine Elder

Discover Oregon Wildlife with Christine Elder

This summer camp is inspired by the diversity of amazing wildlife who call Oregon home. Each day kids will learn about different native animals while they experiment with using different art materials each day including pencils, charcoals, pastels, and paints. Class is led by professional biological illustrator and naturalist Christine Elder.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
$95
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org

Artist Group Info

Christine Elder
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org