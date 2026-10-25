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Dancing Beyond: A Riding Beyond Fundraiser Dance

Dancing Beyond: A Riding Beyond Fundraiser Dance

Dancing Beyond is a Riding Beyond fundraiser, and everyone is invited. Come to Bellview Grange in Ashland for folk (contra) dancing with called dances and live music from Creekside Strings. Paul Sheldon and Brooke Friendly will be the callers. Every dance is taught, so no experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. There is also a harvest supper and a silent auction. The evening is alcohol free and family friendly. Tickets are $45 in advance or at the door, and kids 10 and under are free. Riding Beyond is an equine nonprofit in Southern Oregon that uses horse-human interaction to support people navigating cancer and other significant life challenges. Tickets: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/wbmxpjp More at ridingbeyond.org/events

Bellview Grange
$45
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riding Beyond
541 482 6210
ridingbeyond@gmail.com
ridingbeyond.org
Bellview Grange
1050 Tolman Creek Road
Ashland, Oregon 97520
https://www.grange.org/bellviewor759/