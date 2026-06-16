Cyanotype: Printing with the Sun

Celebrate Summer Solstice by making your OWN solar-infused nature prints! Join Guild Member Miri Admoni for a Cyanotype Workshop on Saturday June 20 from 10am-1pm at the Guild Gallery & Art Center in Kerby. Miri provides many years as a seasoned mixed-media artist to help you find your way through the cyanotype process. With her hands-on assistance, you'll walk away with a series of 6 prints of your very own, along with knowledge of several beginner cyanotype printing techniques!

Cyanotype printing is an enchanting and accessible photographic technique, which has captivated artists and photographers since its discovery in the early 19th century! It is a slow-reacting contact printing process that produces stunning monochrome blue and white images using UV light (from the sun) and two simple chemicals: ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide. Papers are presoaked in these, dried, and objects are then laid onto the paper and put in the sun to cure! You'll choose from a wide variety of provided objects, both natural and man-made, to create unique patterns that revel themselves when the process is complete.

Cyanotype is an excellent starting point for beginners interested in alternative photography methods. This workshop series is for ages 13+ and all skill levels are welcome--no prior experience is required. Minors should ideally be accompanied by an adult. Class fees are $30-$50 sliding scale (all ages) and includes ALL materials.