Cut Up Poetry Fun

Would you rather play Scrabble than Monopoly because you love the surprise of creating words from the letter tiles you choose? Magnify that joy and you’ll have the experience of cut-up poetry. All participants receive an assortment of pages from a variety of books that range from poetry to recipes.

Instead of choosing letter tiles, participants pick words and phrases that speak to them from a page of text. Prompts and guidelines give participants time to amass enough scraps to create a piece of writing. The juxtaposition due to the different texts lends magic to the creativity of the cut-up poem. Participants may share their work with the class, but it is not required.

Instructor Bio: For over 2 decades, Sallie Ehrman has been composing and teaching Cut-up Poetry, alongside her “normal” handwritten work. Like her students, she is always pleasantly surprised by the whimsical, yet honest, pieces written through the juxtaposition of a variety of texts. Sallie’s work has been published in many small magazines and she has won an assortment of prizes for her work.

