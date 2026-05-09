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"Curiouser and Curiouser!" Free Film Shorts

"Curiouser and Curiouser!" Free Film Shorts

Steven Mayerson and SOU Creative Arts present one night only of odd film fun! Shorts from a wide variety of international films from the early 20th century to the present day will be included.

Park behind the Schneider Museum of Art.
This show is rated PG-13.

SOU Meese Auditorium in the Arts Building
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Steven Mayerson
458-246-9491
stevenem2@yahoo.com
Ashland Together
SOU Meese Auditorium in the Arts Building
555 Indiana Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520