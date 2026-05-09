"Curiouser and Curiouser!" Free Film Shorts
"Curiouser and Curiouser!" Free Film Shorts
Steven Mayerson and SOU Creative Arts present one night only of odd film fun! Shorts from a wide variety of international films from the early 20th century to the present day will be included.
Park behind the Schneider Museum of Art.
This show is rated PG-13.
SOU Meese Auditorium in the Arts Building
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Steven Mayerson
458-246-9491
stevenem2@yahoo.com
SOU Meese Auditorium in the Arts Building
555 Indiana StreetAshland, Oregon 97520