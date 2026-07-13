Cultivating Companions: Growing Together Through Plants, 18+ YRS

Join the Jackson County Master Gardeners to learn about indoor plants and develop skills you can take to your outside gardens. Have fun making garden art and meeting new friends in your area! Participants can come to any of the seven classes in this series, or attend them all!

Week 1 (Aug. 7): Houseplant Care

Join the Master Gardeners to learn about basic houseplant care. Get hands on practice potting up a plant to take home and add to your home!

Week 2 (Aug. 14): Plant Propagation

Join the Master Gardeners to learn the ins and outs of propagating your plants by stem and leaf cutting. Practice the techniques with us and take home your plant cuttings!

Week 3 (Aug. 21): Plant Poetry and Floral Design

Let your creative side shine in this class with Master Gardeners. Poetry can be intimidating to try, but we will guide you through a model that is easy for beginners to practice. Learn and practice your floral design skills, building a bud vase design you can take to brighten your home!

Week 4 (Aug. 28): Growing Herbs and Microgreens

Join the Master Gardeners to learn about growing herbs and microgreens indoors for year-round fresh food. Start a container of herbs from seed and a tray of microgreen to take home and add to your kitchen windowsill!

Week 5 (Sep. 4): Pressed Flowers

Let your creative side shine in this class with Master Gardeners. Learn about pressing flowers and get some ideas of what art can be made using pressed flowers. Design and take home a bookmark and clear frame with your flower design!

Week 6 (Sep. 11): Plant Pests

Join the Master Gardeners to learn about those pesky pests that can attack our plants. Learn some tips to identify and manage common pests.

Week 7 (Sep. 18): Dried Herbs and Tea Party

Fall is the season to harvest all your herbs and preserve them for seasonings. Join the Master Gardeners to learn ways to dry and store your herbs and enjoy a warm cup of tea. Take home some herbs to dry at home and your tea mug