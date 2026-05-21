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Cubism for Kids with Robert Arieas

Cubism for Kids with Robert Arieas

See things from an abstract point of view with Cubism for Kids! Robert Arieas will make this avant-garde art style easy to understand through familiar projects like portrait, still life and landscapes, all the while leading the class through the history of the Cubist movement. By the end of the class, each student will feel like their own Picasso!

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
$65
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org

Artist Group Info

Robert Arieas
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett St
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
http://roguegallery.org