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Creature Corner: Art by Graham Payne

Creature Corner: Art by Graham Payne

Creature Corner is a solo exhibition by Humboldt County artist Graham Payne featuring original creatures, sculpture, paintings, masks, artifacts, and other biological impossibilities. The work combines traditional and digital sculpture, 3D printing, painting, and creature design with bright color, strange biology, humor, and a slightly creepy but inviting atmosphere. Opening October 3 during Arts Alive at 424 Gallery in Old Town Eureka. The exhibition will also be open every Saturday in October from 6–9 PM.

424 Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Graham Payne
creaturecornerart@gmail.com
creaturecorner.art
424 Gallery
424 3rd Street
Eureka, California 95501